Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 92,399 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7%

PXH opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

