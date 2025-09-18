Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,779,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,619,000 after acquiring an additional 500,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after buying an additional 434,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 123,979 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $5,023,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 97,536 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.