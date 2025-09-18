Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

