Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $2.19. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 9,006,027 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a market cap of $803.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 161.44%.The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 106.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 88,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 856,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 458,540 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 100.7% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 277.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

