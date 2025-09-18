IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Jones Trading cut shares of IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Get IREN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

IREN Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ IREN opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. IREN has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 4.03.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.51 million. IREN had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IREN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IREN by 5.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of IREN by 80.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 100,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 44,798 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IREN by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 294,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IREN by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.