iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 136,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 205,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SGOV stock opened at $100.56 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

