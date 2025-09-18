iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $66.45.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

