iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF $ESML Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 6.2%

ESML opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

