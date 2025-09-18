iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.67 and traded as low as $103.32. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF shares last traded at $105.69, with a volume of 2,439 shares trading hands.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

