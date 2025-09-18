iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 8,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 9,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $25.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Retirement ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

