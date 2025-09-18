iShares MSCI UAE ETF $UAE Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,430 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $159.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

