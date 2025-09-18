iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $202.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $204.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

