iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

