iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 175.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,813,000 after acquiring an additional 68,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

TIP stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.