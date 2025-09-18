Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $159.78 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.36 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.95 and a 200-day moving average of $174.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

