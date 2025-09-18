JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.58 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 93.76 ($1.28). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 91.86 ($1.25), with a volume of 7,298,388 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 128 to GBX 155 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 92 to GBX 90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 84 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 92 to GBX 95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 103.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

