JMP Securities Raises Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $65.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.5%

RRR opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 59.97%. The firm had revenue of $526.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, EVP Jeffrey T. Welch sold 56,653 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,412,210.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 314,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,416.41. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kord Nichols sold 42,325 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $2,480,668.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 129,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,848.21. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,672 over the last ninety days. 53.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1,664.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

