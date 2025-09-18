Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DERM shares. Zacks Research cut Journey Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Journey Medical from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Journey Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Journey Medical in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Journey Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Journey Medical by 4,707.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Journey Medical in the second quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Journey Medical in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Journey Medical in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

DERM stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Journey Medical has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 15.49%.The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Journey Medical will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

