Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) Receives $12.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DERM shares. Zacks Research cut Journey Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Journey Medical from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Journey Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Journey Medical in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Journey Medical
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Journey Medical Price Performance
DERM stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Journey Medical has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.80.
Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 15.49%.The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Journey Medical will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Journey Medical Company Profile
Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Journey Medical
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.