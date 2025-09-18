JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAVA opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $69.23.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.