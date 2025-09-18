JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,972,807,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,042,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $279,389,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $311.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $312.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

