JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $311.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $312.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

