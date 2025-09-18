JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.70 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

