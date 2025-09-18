KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $21.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.1667.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. Zacks Research raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KANZHUN in the first quarter worth $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in KANZHUN in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in KANZHUN by 3,115.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 39.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 52.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZ opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.44. KANZHUN has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

The business also recently declared a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 60.0%.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

