Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $45.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NBHC. Hovde Group increased their price objective on National Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

National Bank Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NBHC opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. National Bank has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $-0.30 per share. This represents a ($1.20) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of -3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

