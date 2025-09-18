Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 21,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 3,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

