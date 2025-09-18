Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on KVUE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 9.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

