Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on KVUE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE
Kenvue Stock Performance
Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 9.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Kenvue Company Profile
Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kenvue
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.