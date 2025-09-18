Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,601 shares of company stock worth $15,228,872 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,454,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

