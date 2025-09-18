Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KDP. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $38.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,872 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Croban lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Croban now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

