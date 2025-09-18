KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stephens raised Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.43.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.