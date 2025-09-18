Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

NYSE KEYS opened at $172.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

