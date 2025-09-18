Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Raised to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.39%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.