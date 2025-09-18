Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.7667.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kosmos Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.57. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $4.69.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $393.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.26 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kosmos Energy
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.