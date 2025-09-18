Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.10.

PNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Shares of PNG opened at C$4.22 on Friday. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

