KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (NASDAQ:KOID) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF (NASDAQ:KOID – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 69,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 61,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.
KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49.
About KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF
KraneShares Trust – KraneShares Asia Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Index ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of Asia/Pacific region. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across robotics and artificial intelligence sectors.
