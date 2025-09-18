Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 2,043 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.7% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,903 shares of company stock valued at $196,364,826. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of META opened at $775.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $744.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

