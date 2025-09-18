Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 616.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 79,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 227,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,450. This trade represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,363,618. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,134,000 after buying an additional 689,547 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,502,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,138,000 after buying an additional 340,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,183,000 after buying an additional 344,080 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 3,240,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,687,000 after buying an additional 270,580 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after buying an additional 59,347 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

