Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Labcorp by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total value of $529,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,480. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,192 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of Labcorp stock opened at $275.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.63. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $283.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.Labcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Labcorp

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.