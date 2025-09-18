Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.01 and traded as low as $26.73. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 10,136 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Landmark Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $156.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 71.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

