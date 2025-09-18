Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at B. Riley

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $109.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

LNTH opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $118.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lantheus by 2,350.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

