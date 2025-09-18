Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Set at $15.00 by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.48.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 61.11%.The company had revenue of $304.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lightspeed Commerce’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lightspeed Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 364,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.