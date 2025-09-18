Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Linde Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $479.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.17.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

