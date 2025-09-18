Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Oppenheimer

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.33. Lyft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $449,442.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 850,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,478,649.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,759 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,167.16. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $942,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,407,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

