Lyft Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 322,281 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 466% compared to the average daily volume of 56,930 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LYFT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.33. Lyft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,640. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,085.16. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Lyft by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lyft by 11.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

