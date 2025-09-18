Magnite’s (MGNI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Get Magnite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Magnite

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Magnite has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $26.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The business had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,727.08. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katie Seitz Evans sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $548,909.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 394,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,151.28. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 846,256 shares of company stock valued at $18,759,410. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 66.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.