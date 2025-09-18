Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $214.95 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.40.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

