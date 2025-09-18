Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Stake Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $214.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.40.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.