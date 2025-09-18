MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 1,752 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SPHD opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

