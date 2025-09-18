MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 245 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,717,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,845 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $136,753,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $139.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.31. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $155.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

