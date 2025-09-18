MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 7,191 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,032,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

ILF opened at $28.58 on Thursday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.