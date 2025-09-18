MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 750 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $336.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $235.30 and a fifty-two week high of $341.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

